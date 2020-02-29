BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) Shares Sold by Athos Capital Ltd

Athos Capital Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) by 69.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,598 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 53,312 shares during the quarter. BHP Group comprises approximately 1.3% of Athos Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Athos Capital Ltd’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its position in BHP Group by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 510,705 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,219,000 after acquiring an additional 45,955 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,898,513 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $93,749,000 after buying an additional 50,221 shares during the period. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the third quarter valued at $2,620,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 924 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 253,218 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $13,852,000 after buying an additional 47,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BHP. Investec lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at $43.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $69.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.16. BHP Group Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $42.57 and a fifty-two week high of $59.02.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.25%.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

