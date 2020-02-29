BHP Group PLC (LON:BHP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of BHP Group PLC (LON:BHP) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,877.22 ($24.69).

Several analysts have issued reports on BHP shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,035 ($26.77) to GBX 1,950 ($25.65) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,000 ($26.31) to GBX 1,900 ($24.99) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th.

BHP stock opened at GBX 1,418.40 ($18.66) on Friday. BHP Group has a 52 week low of GBX 18.17 ($0.24) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,078.50 ($27.34). The company has a market cap of $29.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,708.17 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,725.64.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.44%.

In other news, insider Susan Kilsby acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,696 ($22.31) per share, with a total value of £67,840 ($89,239.67).

About BHP Group

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

