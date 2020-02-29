BHPCoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.44 Million (BHP)

BHPCoin (CURRENCY:BHP) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 29th. One BHPCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.93 or 0.00010805 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex, BCEX and Bithumb. BHPCoin has a market cap of $18.86 million and approximately $1.44 million worth of BHPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BHPCoin has traded down 13.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BHPCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011599 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $211.31 or 0.02443245 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.50 or 0.00225507 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00048445 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000670 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00127487 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

BHPCoin Profile

BHPCoin’s total supply is 52,881,278 coins and its circulating supply is 20,177,578 coins. BHPCoin’s official website is bhpcash.io/bhpc/index.html. The official message board for BHPCoin is bhpcash.io/bhpc/community.html. BHPCoin’s official Twitter account is @bhpfinance.

BHPCoin Coin Trading

BHPCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, BCEX and Bithumb. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BHPCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BHPCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BHPCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BHPCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BHPCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.