BidiPass Market Capitalization Hits $4.73 Million (BDP)

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 29th. In the last week, BidiPass has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar. BidiPass has a market capitalization of $4.73 million and approximately $910,670.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BidiPass token can now be bought for approximately $0.0196 or 0.00000226 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including ProBit Exchange, BitForex and DigiFinex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00057029 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.22 or 0.00498546 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $565.23 or 0.06519936 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00068252 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00030327 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005676 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003707 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011554 BTC.

BidiPass Profile

BDP is a token. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 241,380,532 tokens. BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. BidiPass’ official message board is medium.com/@bidipass. BidiPass’ official website is bidipass.org.

BidiPass Token Trading

BidiPass can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ProBit Exchange, DigiFinex and BitForex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BidiPass should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BidiPass using one of the exchanges listed above.

