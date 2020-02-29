Binance Coin (BNB) Price Hits $19.87 on Top Exchanges

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 29th. In the last seven days, Binance Coin has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar. Binance Coin has a total market cap of $3.09 billion and approximately $579.00 million worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Binance Coin token can now be purchased for about $19.87 or 0.00230252 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Binance, FCoin and Bancor Network.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011613 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $211.04 or 0.02445832 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00049175 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000671 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00131485 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Binance Coin Token Profile

Binance Coin’s launch date was June 27th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 187,536,713 tokens and its circulating supply is 155,536,713 tokens. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017. The official website for Binance Coin is www.binance.com.

Binance Coin Token Trading

Binance Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, Trade Satoshi, Bancor Network, DDEX, AirSwap, HitBTC, Exrates, IDEX, Binance, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Gate.io and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Binance Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

