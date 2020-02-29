Binance USD (BUSD) Tops One Day Volume of $49.88 Million

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 29th. Binance USD has a market cap of $68.58 million and $49.88 million worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Binance USD has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Binance USD token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00011676 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and Binance.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00056434 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.68 or 0.00484495 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $555.07 or 0.06452079 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00067982 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00030306 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005692 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003705 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011623 BTC.

About Binance USD

Binance USD (CRYPTO:BUSD) is a token. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 68,276,679 tokens. Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @

. The official message board for Binance USD is medium.com/Paxos. Binance USD’s official website is www.paxos.com/busd.

Binance USD Token Trading

Binance USD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Binance USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

