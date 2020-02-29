BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) Short Interest Up 7.4% in February

BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,040,000 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the January 30th total of 2,830,000 shares. Currently, 9.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 236,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.9 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BioTelemetry during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in BioTelemetry in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioTelemetry during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of BioTelemetry by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioTelemetry by 250.2% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Get BioTelemetry alerts:

BEAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sidoti dropped their price objective on shares of BioTelemetry from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioTelemetry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of BioTelemetry in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of BioTelemetry in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.14.

BEAT traded down $2.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.72. The company had a trading volume of 683,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,804. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.10, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.09. BioTelemetry has a 52 week low of $37.07 and a 52 week high of $76.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The medical research company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. BioTelemetry had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The company had revenue of $112.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.35 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BioTelemetry will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BioTelemetry

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core lab services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in Healthcare, Research, and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for BioTelemetry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioTelemetry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.