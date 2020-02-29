Bismuth (BIS) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2,001.00

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 29th. One Bismuth coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0608 or 0.00000700 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bismuth has a market cap of $834,798.00 and $2,001.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bismuth has traded 34.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011608 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000699 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000060 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Bismuth Profile

BIS uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Bismuth’s total supply is 19,166,193 coins and its circulating supply is 13,738,963 coins. The official message board for Bismuth is bismuth.cz/forum. The official website for Bismuth is bismuth.cz. The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bismuth Coin Trading

Bismuth can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bismuth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bismuth using one of the exchanges listed above.

