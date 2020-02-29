Bitauto Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BITA) Position Boosted by Athos Capital Ltd

Athos Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Bitauto Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BITA) by 54.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 370,457 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 130,584 shares during the quarter. Bitauto makes up about 5.5% of Athos Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Athos Capital Ltd owned about 0.51% of Bitauto worth $5,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Bitauto in the first quarter worth $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Bitauto by 10,474.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,662 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,599 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Bitauto by 371.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,807 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 11,669 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Bitauto by 11.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,675 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Bitauto in the fourth quarter worth $515,000. 28.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BITA opened at $14.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Bitauto Hldg Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $9.46 and a fifty-two week high of $20.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.00 and its 200 day moving average is $14.57.

Bitauto (NYSE:BITA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The information services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.32). Bitauto had a negative net margin of 6.16% and a positive return on equity of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $355.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bitauto Hldg Ltd will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BITA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bitauto from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bitauto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Bitauto Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides Internet content and marketing services, and transaction services for the automobile industry in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Advertising and Subscription Business, Transaction Services Business, and Digital Marketing Solutions Business.

