BitBall (BTB) Hits Market Capitalization of $272,673.00

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded up 15.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 29th. Over the last week, BitBall has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar. BitBall has a market cap of $272,673.00 and approximately $216,566.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitBall token can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00040701 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00070969 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000839 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8,719.40 or 1.00509100 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000932 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00066844 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000421 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitBall Profile

BitBall (CRYPTO:BTB) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 13th, 2013. BitBall’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,124,794 tokens. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78. The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Token Trading

BitBall can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Blue Helix. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

