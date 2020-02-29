Bitball Treasure Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.00 (BTRS)

Bitball Treasure (CURRENCY:BTRS) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 29th. Bitball Treasure has a total market capitalization of $27.56 million and $1.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitball Treasure token can currently be bought for approximately $61.25 or 0.00712573 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitball Treasure has traded 24.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00017220 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001245 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Uptrennd (1UP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000076 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bitball Treasure Token Profile

BTRS is a token. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000 tokens. Bitball Treasure’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com. Bitball Treasure’s official message board is medium.com/@bitballerc20.

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitball Treasure directly using U.S. dollars.

