BitBar Tops One Day Trading Volume of $194.00 (BTB)

BitBar (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 29th. One BitBar coin can currently be bought for $2.05 or 0.00023667 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Novaexchange and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, BitBar has traded 16.8% lower against the US dollar. BitBar has a total market capitalization of $91,953.00 and approximately $194.00 worth of BitBar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17,495.40 or 2.03642729 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000691 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BitBar Coin Profile

BitBar (BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 13th, 2013. BitBar’s total supply is 44,948 coins. BitBar’s official Twitter account is @spider_BTB. The Reddit community for BitBar is /r/bitbar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitBar’s official website is bitbar.co.

BitBar Coin Trading

BitBar can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitBar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

