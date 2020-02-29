BitBay (BAY) Reaches Market Capitalization of $10.69 Million

BitBay (CURRENCY:BAY) traded down 56.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 29th. BitBay has a total market capitalization of $10.69 million and $10,691.00 worth of BitBay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitBay coin can currently be bought for about $0.0106 or 0.00000123 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia, Upbit and LiteBit.eu. In the last week, BitBay has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00023845 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005838 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000529 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000040 BTC.

BitBay Coin Profile

BitBay (CRYPTO:BAY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2014. BitBay’s total supply is 1,012,146,906 coins. The Reddit community for BitBay is /r/BitBay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitBay’s official website is bitbay.market. BitBay’s official Twitter account is @BitBayMarket and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitBay Coin Trading

BitBay can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Upbit, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitBay using one of the exchanges listed above.

