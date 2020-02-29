BitCapitalVendor (BCV) Reaches Market Cap of $6.03 Million

BitCapitalVendor (CURRENCY:BCV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 29th. One BitCapitalVendor token can now be purchased for about $0.0065 or 0.00000075 BTC on exchanges including Bit-Z, HADAX and Bibox. In the last seven days, BitCapitalVendor has traded down 17.2% against the dollar. BitCapitalVendor has a total market capitalization of $6.03 million and $95,803.00 worth of BitCapitalVendor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00060852 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.13 or 0.00496908 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $563.33 or 0.06490229 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00070603 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00030653 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005615 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003735 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011535 BTC.

BitCapitalVendor Token Profile

BCV is a token. It was first traded on November 28th, 2018. BitCapitalVendor’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 927,199,995 tokens. BitCapitalVendor’s official Twitter account is @BCVofficial. BitCapitalVendor’s official website is www.bitcv.com.

BitCapitalVendor Token Trading

BitCapitalVendor can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Bit-Z and HADAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCapitalVendor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCapitalVendor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCapitalVendor using one of the exchanges listed above.

