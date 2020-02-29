BitCapitalVendor Price Down 18.4% Over Last Week (BCV)

BitCapitalVendor (CURRENCY:BCV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 29th. During the last week, BitCapitalVendor has traded 18.4% lower against the dollar. One BitCapitalVendor token can currently be bought for $0.0066 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HADAX, Bit-Z and Bibox. BitCapitalVendor has a total market cap of $6.15 million and $185,516.00 worth of BitCapitalVendor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00057018 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.81 or 0.00483465 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $562.24 or 0.06500627 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00067296 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00030364 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005709 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003670 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011610 BTC.

BitCapitalVendor Profile

BCV is a token. Its genesis date was November 28th, 2018. BitCapitalVendor’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 927,199,995 tokens. The official website for BitCapitalVendor is www.bitcv.com. BitCapitalVendor’s official Twitter account is @BCVofficial.

BitCapitalVendor Token Trading

BitCapitalVendor can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, Bit-Z and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCapitalVendor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCapitalVendor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCapitalVendor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

