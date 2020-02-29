Bitcloud Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.00 (BTDX)

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 29th. Bitcloud has a total market cap of $98,333.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcloud coin can now be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. In the last week, Bitcloud has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcloud alerts:

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcloud Coin Profile

Bitcloud is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 32,543,790 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcloud is bit-cloud.info. Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD.

Bitcloud Coin Trading

Bitcloud can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.