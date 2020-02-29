bitCNY (BITCNY) Price Reaches $0.14 on Exchanges

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 29th. bitCNY has a market capitalization of $4.08 million and $240.55 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One bitCNY token can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00001631 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OpenLedger DEX, CoinTiger and BitShares Asset Exchange. During the last week, bitCNY has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011665 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $223.05 or 0.02602014 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00226433 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00047524 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000674 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00135703 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About bitCNY

bitCNY was first traded on November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 29,212,700 tokens. bitCNY’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org.

bitCNY Token Trading

bitCNY can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, OpenLedger DEX and BitShares Asset Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitCNY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy bitCNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

