BitCoen Trading Up 9% Over Last Week (BEN)

BitCoen (CURRENCY:BEN) traded 31.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 29th. One BitCoen coin can currently be purchased for $0.0097 or 0.00000113 BTC on exchanges including BitFlip and Sistemkoin. BitCoen has a total market cap of $68,169.00 and $420.00 worth of BitCoen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BitCoen has traded up 9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $247.56 or 0.02873331 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000074 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7,399.08 or 0.85878897 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About BitCoen

BitCoen (CRYPTO:BEN) is a Limited Confidence Proof-of-Activity coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. BitCoen’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 coins. The official website for BitCoen is bitcoen.io. The official message board for BitCoen is medium.com/@bitcoen. BitCoen’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoen.

Buying and Selling BitCoen

BitCoen can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin and BitFlip. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCoen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

