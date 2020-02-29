Bitcoin Atom (BCA) Trading 10.7% Lower This Week

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded up 14.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 29th. Bitcoin Atom has a market capitalization of $879,034.00 and $159.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0477 or 0.00000550 BTC on exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Exrates and CryptoBridge. During the last week, Bitcoin Atom has traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000144 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000032 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 29.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Coin Profile

BCA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 4th, 2017. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Atom is medium.com/@bitcoinatom. Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

Bitcoin Atom can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Atom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Atom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

