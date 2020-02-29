Bitcoin Cash Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.68 Billion (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 29th. Bitcoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $5.68 billion and approximately $3.89 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded 17.1% lower against the dollar. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be bought for about $310.03 or 0.03591220 BTC on major exchanges including COSS, BitBay, Allcoin and Waves Decentralized Exchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $8,645.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.07 or 0.00765317 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00006032 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00020362 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000117 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000385 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Profile

Bitcoin Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,305,513 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKCoin International, HitBTC, ACX, BiteBTC, SouthXchange, CryptoBridge, Buda, Cryptopia, Allcoin, Braziliex, MBAex, RightBTC, Bit-Z, Korbit, Exmo, Upbit, EXX, Bit2C, CoinFalcon, FCoin, Bitfinex, Coinsquare, Bitinka, Poloniex, Liqui, Trade By Trade, Koinex, CoinBene, Gatecoin, WazirX, Bittrex, Fatbtc, Bittylicious, Vebitcoin, Indodax, Coinnest, CEX.IO, Waves Decentralized Exchange, BitBay, Coinhub, Coinone, IDCM, Cryptomate, Coinrail, Cobinhood, Sistemkoin, CoinTiger, C2CX, Coinfloor, Bisq, Kucoin, Iquant, Zaif, Coinbase Pro, Tidex, GOPAX, Coinroom, Bitbns, Bitsane, Gate.io, Negocie Coins, Coinsuper, BTC Markets, Trade Satoshi, BigONE, Koinim, QBTC, Bithumb, Altcoin Trader, ZB.COM, BX Thailand, cfinex, Bitso, QuadrigaCX, Independent Reserve, Bitbank, Instant Bitex, CoinEx, Bitstamp, Binance, UEX, Bibox, BitMarket, BtcTrade.im, Kraken, WEX, Kuna, Stocks.Exchange, BitForex, OKEx, Liquid, BTCC, ABCC, Bleutrade, COSS, ChaoEX, B2BX, Zebpay, Coindeal, Exrates, Cryptohub, HBUS, CoinEgg, BTC Trade UA, OTCBTC, Livecoin, DragonEX, CoinExchange, CPDAX, Graviex, Mercado Bitcoin, Crex24, Koineks, Coinbe, DSX, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Huobi, TOPBTC, Mercatox, Ovis, xBTCe, YoBit and bitFlyer. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly.

