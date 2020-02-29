Bitcoin Diamond Market Capitalization Achieves $112.87 Million (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 29th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for about $0.61 or 0.00007011 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, Gate.io, OKEx and Crex24. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $112.87 million and $6.45 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 17.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004238 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00001091 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000642 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00033005 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000076 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is btcd.io. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

Bitcoin Diamond can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Bithumb, CoinBene, BtcTrade.im, YoBit, Indodax, BigONE, Exrates, Crex24, Kucoin, HitBTC, OKEx, Coinnest, Gate.io and Huobi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

