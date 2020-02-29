Bitcoin Gold 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $20.74 Million (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 29th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for about $8.32 or 0.00096395 BTC on popular exchanges including QuadrigaCX, Altcoin Trader, Indodax and Upbit. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 18.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $145.67 million and $20.74 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.76 or 0.00576665 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00118601 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002488 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001991 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000702 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 41.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00001084 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ovis, Braziliex, Negocie Coins, Bitsane, CEX.IO, Altcoin Trader, Exmo, Bleutrade, Vebitcoin, BitFlip, Trade Satoshi, Crex24, HitBTC, BitBay, Koineks, Upbit, C2CX, Bitinka, Coinone, BitMarket, Bitfinex, Kucoin, Bithumb, Instant Bitex, Zebpay, Indodax, Bitlish, QuadrigaCX, Coinnest, OKEx, Korbit, TDAX, Exrates, SouthXchange, Huobi, Bittrex, Graviex, YoBit, Binance, Bit-Z, Gate.io, Sistemkoin and DSX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

