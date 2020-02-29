Bitcoin Interest Price Tops $0.0093 (BCI)

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 29th. Bitcoin Interest has a total market cap of $170,840.00 and $136.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Interest coin can now be purchased for $0.0093 or 0.00000108 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitfinex, Stocks.Exchange, Exrates and Trade Satoshi. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Interest has traded down 46.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.56 or 0.00576977 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00096935 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00118389 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002602 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002010 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001186 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 41.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest Profile

Bitcoin Interest (CRYPTO:BCI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Interest is bitcoininterest.io. Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Interest

Bitcoin Interest can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange, Exrates, HitBTC and Bitfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Interest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Interest using one of the exchanges listed above.

