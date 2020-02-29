Bitcoin Red Hits 24-Hour Volume of $5.00 (BTCRED)

Bitcoin Red (CURRENCY:BTCRED) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 29th. Bitcoin Red has a market capitalization of $34,610.00 and $5.00 worth of Bitcoin Red was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Red token can currently be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and CoinExchange. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Red has traded 16.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Red alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011560 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $227.07 or 0.02625350 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.66 or 0.00227357 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00048321 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000676 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00135401 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Bitcoin Red

Bitcoin Red was first traded on October 20th, 2017. Bitcoin Red’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. Bitcoin Red’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRed1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Red is /r/BTCRED.

Bitcoin Red Token Trading

Bitcoin Red can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Red directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Red should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Red using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Red Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Red and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.