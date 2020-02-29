Bitcoin SV (BSV) Achieves Market Cap of $4.16 Billion

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 29th. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be purchased for about $227.07 or 0.02625350 BTC on major exchanges including Koinex, Bitkub, Coinsquare and Kucoin. In the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded down 20.1% against the US dollar. Bitcoin SV has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion and $2.21 billion worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011560 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.66 or 0.00227357 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00048321 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000676 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00135401 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000066 BTC.

About Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,303,290 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, CoinBene, Trade Satoshi, Hotbit, Poloniex, Upbit, CoinZest, Kraken, HitBTC, Altcoin Trader, Kucoin, Huobi, OTCBTC, OKEx, Bitrue, BigONE, SouthXchange, Gate.io, Coinsquare, Bibox, Coinsuper, FCoin, Korbit, Koinex, BX Thailand, Bitfinex, IDAX, WazirX, MBAex, ZB.COM, Bittrex, Indodax, Bit-Z, YoBit, Cobinhood, Coinbit, CoinEx, Bitbns, DragonEX, Bithumb and Bitkub. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

