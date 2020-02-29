Bitcoin Zero (BZX) Reaches One Day Volume of $2,018.00

Bitcoin Zero (CURRENCY:BZX) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 29th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Zero has traded down 16.5% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Zero coin can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, Crex24 and Sistemkoin. Bitcoin Zero has a total market capitalization of $32,007.00 and $2,018.00 worth of Bitcoin Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Zero alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011630 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $218.13 or 0.02535596 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.44 or 0.00225963 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00047797 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000670 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00131391 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Bitcoin Zero

Bitcoin Zero’s total supply is 25,424,156 coins. Bitcoin Zero’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinZer0X. Bitcoin Zero’s official website is www.bitcoinzerox.net. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Zero is /r/BitcoinZeroOfficial.

Bitcoin Zero Coin Trading

Bitcoin Zero can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Crex24 and Sistemkoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.