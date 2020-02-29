BitcoinZ (BTCZ) 24 Hour Volume Tops $142,448.00

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 29th. BitcoinZ has a market cap of $560,999.00 and $142,448.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Exmo, Crex24, Trade Satoshi and Graviex. During the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded 20.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitcoinZ alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.22 or 0.00579284 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00095081 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00119382 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002546 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00001063 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

BitcoinZ Coin Profile

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 6,430,885,218 coins. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks. BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks/en. BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

BitcoinZ can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exmo, Exrates, Stocks.Exchange, Graviex, Crex24, BTC-Alpha and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitcoinZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitcoinZ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.