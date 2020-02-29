Bitcore (BTX) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $512.00

Bitcore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 29th. One Bitcore coin can currently be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00004815 BTC on major exchanges including Bit-Z, Exrates, QBTC and Cryptopia. During the last week, Bitcore has traded up 2.4% against the dollar. Bitcore has a market cap of $7.31 million and approximately $512.00 worth of Bitcore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,640.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.39 or 0.02567066 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $310.68 or 0.03605917 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.90 or 0.00683652 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.77 or 0.00775022 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00011159 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00086406 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00029183 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.70 or 0.00576803 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About Bitcore

Bitcore (BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2017. Bitcore’s total supply is 18,116,256 coins and its circulating supply is 17,615,297 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcore is bitcore.cc. Bitcore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcore

Bitcore can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, HitBTC, Trade Satoshi, Bit-Z, Cryptopia, QBTC, Exrates and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

