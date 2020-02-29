BitDegree Reaches Market Cap of $404,317.00 (BDG)

BitDegree (CURRENCY:BDG) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 29th. BitDegree has a market capitalization of $404,317.00 and approximately $6.00 worth of BitDegree was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitDegree token can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Cobinhood, IDEX and Tidex. During the last week, BitDegree has traded down 11.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00057029 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.22 or 0.00498546 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $565.23 or 0.06519936 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00068252 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00030327 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005676 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003707 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011554 BTC.

About BitDegree

BitDegree (CRYPTO:BDG) is a token. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. BitDegree’s total supply is 514,800,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 384,560,931 tokens. BitDegree’s official website is www.bitdegree.org. The Reddit community for BitDegree is /r/BitDegree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitDegree’s official Twitter account is @bitdegree_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitDegree Token Trading

BitDegree can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Tidex, Cobinhood and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDegree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitDegree should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitDegree using one of the exchanges listed above.

