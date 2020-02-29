Bitradio Achieves Market Cap of $106,419.00 (BRO)

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 29th. During the last seven days, Bitradio has traded down 9% against the US dollar. Bitradio has a market capitalization of $106,419.00 and $2.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitradio coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0126 or 0.00000145 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub, Trade Satoshi and Crex24.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005452 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00001089 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000107 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

About Bitradio

Bitradio (CRYPTO:BRO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Bitradio’s total supply is 13,475,877 coins and its circulating supply is 8,475,873 coins. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitradio is www.bitrad.io.

Bitradio Coin Trading

Bitradio can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Cryptohub and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitradio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitradio using one of the exchanges listed above.

