BitSend (BSD) Price Hits $0.0052 on Exchanges

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 29th. BitSend has a total market capitalization of $137,867.00 and approximately $192.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitSend coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, Livecoin and SouthXchange. In the last week, BitSend has traded 13.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.72 or 0.01002410 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00016357 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002823 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000037 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000756 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitSend Profile

BitSend (BSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 7th, 2014. BitSend’s total supply is 26,374,425 coins. BitSend’s official website is www.bitsend.info. BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send.

Buying and Selling BitSend

BitSend can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia, Bittrex, Livecoin and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitSend should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitSend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

