BitTorrent Market Cap Tops $77.38 Million (BTT)

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 29th. One BitTorrent token can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance and UPbit. Over the last week, BitTorrent has traded down 23.6% against the U.S. dollar. BitTorrent has a total market capitalization of $77.38 million and approximately $76.41 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BitTorrent alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011553 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $211.67 or 0.02442193 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00226675 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00049467 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000673 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00131844 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About BitTorrent

BitTorrent’s launch date was January 20th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 212,116,500,000 tokens. The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent. The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com.

BitTorrent Token Trading

BitTorrent can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and UPbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTorrent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitTorrent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTorrent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.