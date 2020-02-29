BitTube Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.15 Million (TUBE)

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 29th. BitTube has a total market capitalization of $2.15 million and approximately $5,490.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BitTube has traded 19.9% lower against the dollar. One BitTube coin can now be bought for about $0.0089 or 0.00000104 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, TradeOgre, Livecoin and Bittrex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.95 or 0.00778231 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003205 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001892 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001968 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000041 BTC.

About BitTube

BitTube (TUBE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. BitTube’s total supply is 241,011,891 coins. The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin. BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp. BitTube’s official website is coin.bit.tube .

Buying and Selling BitTube

BitTube can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, TradeOgre, Livecoin and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTube should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

