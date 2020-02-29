bitUSD (BITUSD) One Day Trading Volume Tops $8.00

bitUSD (CURRENCY:BITUSD) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 29th. bitUSD has a total market capitalization of $2.10 million and approximately $8.00 worth of bitUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One bitUSD token can now be purchased for about $0.96 or 0.00011111 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OpenLedger DEX and BitShares Asset Exchange. In the last seven days, bitUSD has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get bitUSD alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011672 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $212.08 or 0.02461549 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00227933 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00048390 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000667 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00131190 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

bitUSD Token Profile

bitUSD’s launch date was November 5th, 2015. bitUSD’s total supply is 2,190,230 tokens. bitUSD’s official Twitter account is @bitshares. The official message board for bitUSD is bitsharestalk.org. bitUSD’s official website is bit.ly/BitShares_USD.

Buying and Selling bitUSD

bitUSD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX and BitShares Asset Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase bitUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for bitUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for bitUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.