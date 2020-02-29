BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.31.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BJRI shares. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub raised BJ’s Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th.

Shares of BJRI traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.95. 932,322 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,712. The stock has a market cap of $614.86 million, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.43. BJ’s Restaurants has a 12 month low of $31.53 and a 12 month high of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. BJ’s Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

In related news, CFO Gregory Levin bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.99 per share, with a total value of $63,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 1,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $58,091.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 10,000 shares of company stock worth $327,075. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BJRI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 765.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 217,904 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,270,000 after acquiring an additional 192,733 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 586,711 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,788,000 after acquiring an additional 150,612 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at $4,364,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at $4,199,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at $2,822,000. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 16, 2019, the company owned and operated 204 casual dining restaurants that offer dine-in, take-out, delivery, and party catering services in 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

