BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Short Interest Update

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,560,000 shares, a growth of 9.9% from the January 30th total of 1,420,000 shares. Currently, 8.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 282,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, CFO Gregory Levin bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.99 per share, for a total transaction of $63,980.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 1,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $58,091.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $327,075 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $4,364,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth $368,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,614 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,281 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 167.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 103,632 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 64,858 shares during the period. 97.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BJRI opened at $32.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.43. BJ’s Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $31.53 and a fifty-two week high of $53.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $674.26 million, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. BJ’s Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BJRI. CL King began coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. TheStreet raised shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BJ’s Restaurants has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.31.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 16, 2019, the company owned and operated 204 casual dining restaurants that offer dine-in, take-out, delivery, and party catering services in 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

