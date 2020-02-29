BK Technologies (BKTI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

BK Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 4th.

NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI opened at $2.29 on Friday. BK Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.23 and a 52-week high of $4.47.

About BK Technologies

BK Technologies Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios, repeaters, base stations, and related components and subsystems under BK Technologies, BK Radio, and RELM brand names.

