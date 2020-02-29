BlackCoin (BLK) Price Hits $0.0311 on Top Exchanges

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 29th. BlackCoin has a total market cap of $1.86 million and $12,652.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BlackCoin has traded down 10.9% against the dollar. One BlackCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0311 or 0.00000361 BTC on major exchanges including Trade By Trade, Upbit, Bleutrade and CoinEgg.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BlackCoin alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00023678 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 65.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00006094 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000529 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000046 BTC.

About BlackCoin

BlackCoin (BLK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 59,803,524 coins. The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here. BlackCoin’s official website is blackcoin.org.

BlackCoin Coin Trading

BlackCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, Upbit, Livecoin, Bittylicious, LiteBit.eu, CoinEgg, Bittrex, Bleutrade, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Tux Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlackCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BlackCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlackCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.