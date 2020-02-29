Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd Inc (NYSE:MUI) Position Increased by Vivaldi Capital Management LLC

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd Inc (NYSE:MUI) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 307,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,984 shares during the period. Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd comprises about 1.1% of Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd were worth $4,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 87,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 14,850 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd by 18.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd by 630.3% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 44,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 38,374 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 262,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,738,000 after acquiring an additional 12,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian grew its position in shares of Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 38,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter.

Get Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd alerts:

Shares of Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.47. 144,181 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,982. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.70 and its 200 day moving average is $14.35. Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd Inc has a 12 month low of $13.49 and a 12 month high of $14.93.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%.

Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd Profile

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

Featured Article: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.