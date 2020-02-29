BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm (NYSE:MFL) Shares Acquired by Mariner Investment Group LLC

Mariner Investment Group LLC lifted its position in BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm (NYSE:MFL) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,194 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 33,830 shares during the quarter. BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm comprises approximately 3.4% of Mariner Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Mariner Investment Group LLC owned 0.60% of BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm worth $3,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 664,401 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,830,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 344,320 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,576,000 after purchasing an additional 8,750 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 169,839 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 80,009 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,165,000. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its stake in BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm by 99.1% during the 4th quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 116,195 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 57,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MFL opened at $13.75 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm has a one year low of $12.73 and a one year high of $14.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.48.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0455 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund operates as closed end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and to provide shareholders with the opportunity to own shares the value of which is exempt from Florida intangible personal property tax.

