BLAST (BLAST) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 29th. BLAST has a total market capitalization of $192,578.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BLAST has traded 13.8% lower against the dollar. One BLAST coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and STEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003785 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 50.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000066 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000929 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000129 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 52.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 63.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000065 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000090 BTC.

BLAST Profile

BLAST is a coin. BLAST’s total supply is 559,432,881 coins. BLAST’s official website is blastblastblast.com. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BLAST

BLAST can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLAST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BLAST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

