Blocknet (BLOCK) Price Hits $1.74 on Top Exchanges

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 29th. Blocknet has a market capitalization of $11.47 million and $43,942.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Blocknet has traded 23.3% lower against the US dollar. One Blocknet coin can currently be bought for about $1.74 or 0.00020077 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex, Upbit and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 25.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000068 BTC.

About Blocknet

Blocknet is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 20th, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 6,612,471 coins. The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Blocknet’s official website is blocknet.co.

Buying and Selling Blocknet

Blocknet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocknet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blocknet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

