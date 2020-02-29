Blockport (BPT) Price Reaches $0.0349 on Major Exchanges

Blockport (CURRENCY:BPT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 29th. In the last seven days, Blockport has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar. Blockport has a total market capitalization of $1.97 million and approximately $19,500.00 worth of Blockport was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blockport token can currently be bought for about $0.0349 or 0.00000404 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Blockport alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011599 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $211.31 or 0.02443245 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.50 or 0.00225507 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00048445 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000670 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00127487 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Blockport Profile

Blockport was first traded on December 8th, 2017. Blockport’s total supply is 69,434,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,402,943 tokens. The Reddit community for Blockport is /r/Blockport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Blockport is blog.blockport.io. Blockport’s official Twitter account is @BlockportNL and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Blockport is www.blockport.io.

Buying and Selling Blockport

Blockport can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockport directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockport should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blockport using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blockport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockport and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.