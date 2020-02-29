BlockStamp (BST) Price Hits $0.60 on Top Exchanges

BlockStamp (CURRENCY:BST) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 29th. One BlockStamp coin can currently be purchased for about $0.60 or 0.00006990 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, TOKOK and STEX. Over the last seven days, BlockStamp has traded 42% lower against the US dollar. BlockStamp has a market cap of $15.71 million and approximately $309,888.00 worth of BlockStamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00001059 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000503 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003803 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 29.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000058 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000933 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

USDX (USDX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002199 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000132 BTC.

About BlockStamp

BlockStamp (CRYPTO:BST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BlockStamp’s total supply is 33,790,143 coins and its circulating supply is 26,247,177 coins. BlockStamp’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BlockStamp is blockstamp.info. BlockStamp’s official message board is medium.com/blockstamp.

Buying and Selling BlockStamp

BlockStamp can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, TOKOK and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockStamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlockStamp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlockStamp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

