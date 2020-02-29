Blocktix (TIX) Reaches Market Cap of $169,097.00

Blocktix (CURRENCY:TIX) traded up 16.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 29th. One Blocktix token can currently be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, HitBTC, Bittrex and Upbit. Blocktix has a market cap of $169,097.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Blocktix was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Blocktix has traded down 31.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011626 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $211.47 or 0.02449275 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00225956 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00048660 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000673 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00128082 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Blocktix

Blocktix was first traded on July 7th, 2017. Blocktix’s total supply is 62,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Blocktix is /r/blocktix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Blocktix is blocktix.io. Blocktix’s official Twitter account is @blocktix and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Blocktix Token Trading

Blocktix can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, HitBTC, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocktix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocktix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blocktix using one of the exchanges listed above.

