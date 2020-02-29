BLOCKv Price Tops $0.0011 (VEE)

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 29th. One BLOCKv token can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Upbit, Tidex and Bancor Network. In the last seven days, BLOCKv has traded 13.6% lower against the dollar. BLOCKv has a total market capitalization of $3.29 million and approximately $567.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011672 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $212.08 or 0.02461549 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00227933 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00048390 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000667 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00131190 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

BLOCKv Token Profile

BLOCKv launched on October 12th, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,989,942,418 tokens. BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. BLOCKv’s official website is blockv.io. The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BLOCKv is medium.com/@blockv_io.

Buying and Selling BLOCKv

BLOCKv can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bittrex, Upbit, Ethfinex, IDEX, OKEx and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLOCKv should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BLOCKv using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

