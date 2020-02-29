Blue Bird Corp (NASDAQ:BLBD) Short Interest Down 9.7% in February

Blue Bird Corp (NASDAQ:BLBD) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 483,100 shares, a decrease of 9.7% from the January 30th total of 535,200 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 119,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLBD. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Bird in the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Blue Bird by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Blue Bird by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 262,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Blue Bird during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,793,000. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BLBD shares. BidaskClub lowered Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Blue Bird from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.67.

NASDAQ:BLBD traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,878. The stock has a market capitalization of $478.29 million, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.45 and a 200-day moving average of $19.94. Blue Bird has a 52-week low of $16.37 and a 52-week high of $23.99.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $153.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.20 million. Blue Bird had a negative return on equity of 60.72% and a net margin of 2.47%. As a group, analysts predict that Blue Bird will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Blue Bird

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane-powered, gasoline-powered, compressed natural gas-powered, and electric powered school buses.

