Blue Chip Partners Inc. Acquires 13,974 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,460 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,974 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up about 2.8% of Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $14,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VZ. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 816,546 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 74,287 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 428.6% in the fourth quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 925 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 63.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $54.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.52. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.18 and a 1 year high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the cell phone carrier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have commented on VZ shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.58.

Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

