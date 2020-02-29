Blue Chip Partners Inc. Acquires 1,767 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,674 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises about 2.6% of Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $13,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Amgen by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 3,361 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.6% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,883 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 36.1% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in Amgen by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 3,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 74.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $199.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $120.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.45. Amgen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.30 and a 52 week high of $244.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 85.52% and a net margin of 33.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.18%.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total value of $99,331.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,795.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total value of $2,130,071.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $252.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Amgen from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub raised Amgen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Amgen from to in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.23.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

