Blue Chip Partners Inc. Acquires 2,340 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Agree Realty worth $3,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 126.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after purchasing an additional 30,888 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,118,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,373,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $408,217,000 after purchasing an additional 311,257 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 160,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,706,000 after purchasing an additional 16,573 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 87,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,390,000 after purchasing an additional 7,307 shares during the period.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

In other news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.69 per share, with a total value of $36,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,411.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 1,273 shares of company stock valued at $89,782 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ADC shares. Citigroup downgraded Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Capital One Financial started coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Agree Realty from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Shares of NYSE:ADC opened at $71.82 on Friday. Agree Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $62.58 and a 1 year high of $80.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of -0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.28 and its 200-day moving average is $73.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a $0.585 dividend. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 75.97%.

Agree Realty Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space.

See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.